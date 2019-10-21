Prepare to be scared at these Halloween events in Doncaster

Photo Courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park Halloween event preview. Grimms Scary Tales at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

There’ll be some spooky goings on down at Lakeside Village this holiday for the whole family to enjoy.

The Doncaster retail outlet will be hosting a range of Halloween happenings during half term.On Thursday October 31, scary pumpkin carving and spooky face painting will be the order of the day and as many families as possible are invited to take part in the free activities. Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited about our creepy Halloween activities which we think the whole family will enjoy getting stuck into. As well as the pumpkin and face painting activities on Halloween itself, during the full week there’ll be some wicked store offers throughout the centre and plenty of Halloween themed food and drink.“We love the occasion here at Lakeside.”

If you wander down to the woods at Potteric Carr this Halloween you’re sure of a big surprise.Its that spooky time of year again, so dress up, and join the Halloween party in the woodland.

Visitors can enjoy a campfire and cook some Halloween treats and make some spooky crafts.The party at Potteric Carr takes place on Wednesday October 30 from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Halloween party for deaf adults will be held on October 25 from 7pm to 11.00pm at Doncaster Deaf Trust, Leger way, Doncaster.

Tickets are £5, or £3 for carers.

A pie and pea supper is included in the event and there's a prize for the best fancy dress on the night.Print your ticket and bring it with you - no ticket, no entry.

Frenchgate Shopping Centre is hosting a Halloween event with an array of haunting activities on offer for the whole family.

The ‘Cursed Castle’ Halloween event will take place for one-day only on October 29, from 11am – 4pm, followed by a two-day event packed with workshops and crafts hosted by Sheffield Hallam University on October 30 and 31 between 10am – 3pm.