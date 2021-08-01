Popular Doncaster trampoline park bouncing back to celebrate fifth anniversary after Covid crisis

The play centre in Shaw Lane opened in 2016.

Go Bounce first opened its doors in 2016 and will celebrate its big day in August with a series of events to mark the occasion.

The indoor activity centre, like many other Doncaster businesses, has enjoyed a tough time recently, remaining closed throughout much of the last 18 months due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But general manager Pete Liddle has said the play area on Shaw Lane Industrial Estate is bouncing back bigger and better than ever before.

The venue is Covid safe.

He said: "We want people to know that we are back and coming here is a safe and enjoyable experience.

"The last year has been exceptionally tough for businesses like ours but we have weathered the storm and we're here and determined to be around in Doncaster for a long time to come."

The huge trampoline park, described as 'Doncaster's best kept secret' due to its location in the middle of a bustling industrial estate has been transformed since its opening.

While still staying true to its trampoline-focused ethos, the centre now offers interactive video game zones, a children's soft play area and a virtual reality gaming area.

The popular eating area now has social distancing measures in place.

Old favourites like the dodge ball area, climing wall, battling play pit and jump tower still remain however.

Pete, a former boss at toy giant Toys R Us, came to Go Bounce in 2018 and has overseen the changes and has enjoyed welcoming customers back through the doors.

He said: "While we were shut during the lockdowns, we were constantly getting messages asking when we were re-opening again.

"The kids were missing their exercise and burning off the calories. At the end of the day, we offer fitness and exercise and people need that, especially after the last year.

Go Bounce is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

"It is about helping people's well being as well as giving them fun and enjoyment and a good day out.

"It gives people a good two hour workout."

The centre welcomes people of all ages - with special parent and toddler sessions, special educational needs groups as well as teens and adults joining in the fun.

There are also a number of fitness and activity classes.

Staff at Go Bounce are welcoming back customers after lockdown.

Added Pete: "With coronavirus, we've totally had to rethink our strategy.

"We've followed the Government rules all along."

That includes making sessions by booking only, PPE screens and one way systems throughout the building as well as regular sanitising of play areas and touch points and the covering of some facilities with protective fabric.

"But the main change," he said, "is that instead of putting the prices up and reducing time slots like some businesses have done to try and recoup money lost in lockdown, we've put the prices down and are giving people a two hour time slot instead of one hour.

"Lots of people have lost money and have less money knocking around than before and we wanted people to have longer time in the building for less money."

Go Bounce was allowed to re-open on May 17 and Pete said staff, who were placed on furlough, were glad to be back.

The play area has dozens of trampolines as well as interactive gaming zones.

"Everyone has been keen to get back to work," he said. "And we're now looking at extra staff for the autumn and winter period.

"It is all about rebuilding confidence, not only for staff but customers too. People have seen what we are doing and are happy to come back to us."

It will celebrate its fifth anniversary on August 1 with a number of celebrations, including disco and party events and a family ticket giveaway worth £50.

Added Pete: "After the last year and a half we have all had, we want fun times and enjoyment ahead. We want people to come along and celebrate with us and enjoy themselves.

"We have been here five years, but this is just the beginning. We want to keep going forward and making it fresh and exciting so people keep coming back."

