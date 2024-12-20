Popular Doncaster riverside pub to host New Year's Eve masquerade ball
The King William in Scaftworth is promising guests glamour, great food and fantastic entertainment for the event on December 31.
A spokesperson said: “Arrive in your finest evening wear and enchanting masks for a night to remember.”
The evening begins at 6pm, with a welcome glass of fizz to toast the occasion.
The venues chefs will then serve up a sumptuous four-course dinner to delight diners’ taste buds, creating the perfect start to the celebrations.
As the night unfolds, there will be live music from Automatic Fishcake, followed by a DJ set to keep the party going until the early hours.
But who will unmask themselves at the strike of midnight?
The best-dressed guest will receive a bottle of bubbly. Last orders are at 12:30am and carriages at 1am.
