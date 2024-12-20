Popular Doncaster riverside pub to host New Year's Eve masquerade ball

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

A picturesque Doncaster riverside pub will stage a spectacular masquerade ball this New Year’s Eve.

The King William in Scaftworth is promising guests glamour, great food and fantastic entertainment for the event on December 31.

A spokesperson said: “Arrive in your finest evening wear and enchanting masks for a night to remember.”

The evening begins at 6pm, with a welcome glass of fizz to toast the occasion.

The King William Inn will host a New Year's Eve masquerade ball.
The King William Inn will host a New Year's Eve masquerade ball.

The venues chefs will then serve up a sumptuous four-course dinner to delight diners’ taste buds, creating the perfect start to the celebrations.

As the night unfolds, there will be live music from Automatic Fishcake, followed by a DJ set to keep the party going until the early hours.

But who will unmask themselves at the strike of midnight?

The best-dressed guest will receive a bottle of bubbly. Last orders are at 12:30am and carriages at 1am.

Tickets are £39.95 per person and can be booked here

