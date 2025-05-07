Podcast stars Gays Up North to host Doncaster town's first Pride this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular podcasting duo Gays Up North will host the first ever Bawtry Pride in the Doncaster area town this summer.

Jay Jay and Jason have joined forces with Visit Bawtry to promise all the sass, all the glitter and a safe and inclusive space this July.

On Saturday 19 July, Bawtry will turn into a mini Canal Street for just one day.

The thriving market town has long been a go-to destination for its great range of bars, restaurants and retail - but the Bawtry Pride takeover will see the town fly the flag for Pride for the first time.

Gays Up North will host Bawtry Pride this summer.

With live music, cabaret, bottomless brunches, themed quizzes and drag queen bingo, glitter stations, face painting and more, the event promises something for all the family.

Doncaster has a large LGBTQ+ community, but there has been no dedicated LGBTQ+ bar since 2023.

Jason commented: “As we don’t have a gay bar in Donny, I really feel Bawtry Pride will be a great way for the community to come together in a safe environment and show Doncaster that we are here, and that we are very proud to be.

"It is a celebration of our diversity, strength and history, and it is something that everyone should be a part of as we flood onto the streets of Bawtry”

Jay Jay added: “Doncaster doesn’t have many LGBTQ+ events throughout the year, and we hope that this new event in Bawtry will give people more to choose from in Doncaster, and further afield and we are excited to be hosting even more events in the future. Bawtry Pride is just the beginning.”

Chair of Visit Bawtry, Ross Jarvie, said “we have long been wanting to host a Pride event in our fantastic town but finding the right partnership was key.

"The Gays Up North have a huge passion and drive to make this an event to remember and our member venues are the perfect destination. We hope this will be a mainstay of the Bawtry calendar.”

The Bawtry Pride event is free to attend and more info can be found at www.gaysupnorth.com/bawtrypride and visitbawtry.com