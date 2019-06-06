Pink Pig Farm of Scunthorpe’s meet and greet sessions for youngsters

The award-winning PInk Pig Farm in Scunthorpe is hosting a series of meet and greet sessions for youngsters before they start school in September.

The sessions will run until July 8 and will give parednts the chance to meet other parents, a chance for children to meet other children, indoor and outdoor play, free hot drink for adults, plus all the usual fun on the farm and more.

Local primary schools each have a dedicated date/slot on which pupils that will be starting this September are able to meet one another beforehand.

Vicky Walker, play barn manager at The Pink Pig Farm, said: “This will be the first time we’ve ever done anything like this, but we’ve already received positive feedback, which is great.

“I think it’s an excellent way of allowing children to feel more comfortable & confident before starting primary school.”

All sessions have been organised independently by The Pink Pig Farm. The business has no affiliation with any of the schools.