"One of a kind" train packed with free attractions set to come to Doncaster

A “one-of-a-kind” train packed with free attractions will come to Doncaster later this year to celebrate 200 years of rail travel in the UK.

Part of Railway 200, a year-long celebration marking two centuries of train travel in the UK, the unique train called Inspiration will call at 60 destinations across the country, including Doncaster in August.

Inspiration will feature three exhibitions onboard, including Railway Firsts, Wonderlab on Wheels and Your Railway Future.

The train, which is currently being kitted out, will sport an eye-catching livery.

It will comprise of four reconfigured Mark 3 coaches that have been procured by Network Rail.

While passengers won't be able to travel on the three-carriage train, they will be able to explore each of the exhibits on the unique train.

Railway Firsts will feature groundbreaking innovations in railway history.

Wonderlab on Wheels will have hands-on activities giving visitors the chance to learn about the science and engineering behind the railways.

The final carriage, Your Railway Future, will explain hidden roles in rail, encouraging young visitors to consider a career on the tracks.

The mobile rail exhibition has been designed to inspire schoolchildren and adults to consider a career in rail.

It will be at the Freightliner Doncaster Railport on August 16 and 17.

The unique train will tour for 12 months, with its first 13 locations already revealed.

More than 200,000 people are expected to visit the mobile train attraction as it moves through the UK.

Entry to Inspiration will be free, although visitors will need to pay admission fees if they are accessing the train at a heritage railway or other private sites.

Inspiration has been supported by a £250,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and will be operated by GB Railfreight.

Network Rail’s Central route director, Denise Wetton, said: "The railway has always been, and remains, a vital part of Britain and this train celebrates the past, present and future of an invention which changed the world.”

Emma Roberts, programme manager for Railway 200, a cross-sector, Government-backed campaign, added: "This special exhibition train will provide a unique visitor experience for hundreds of thousands of people across Britain, including many schoolchildren."