Oktoberfest: Doncaster to host huge one day beer festival

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Aug 2025, 07:39 BST
Doncaster is set to host a huge two-day Oktoberfest beer festival later this year – complete with bratwurst, oompah bands and foot stomping.

Doncaster will be awash with Bavarian brews on October 11 with Doncaster Racecourse hosting the celebrations.

A spokesperson said: “Willkommen to Oktoberfest at Doncaster Racecourse!

"Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to raise your steins and stomp your feet — because the spirit of Bavaria has arrived right here in Doncaster.

Doncaster Racecourse is hosting an Oktoberfest beer festival.placeholder image
Doncaster Racecourse is hosting an Oktoberfest beer festival.

"The iconic racecourse will be transformed into a vibrant beer hall full of traditional music, mouthwatering German food, and of course... plenty of beer!

“Whether you're here for the bratwurst , the oompah bands , or simply the unbeatable atmosphere, we promise an unforgettable day packed with laughter, lederhosen - and lager.

"So, dust off your dirndl , grab a pretzel , and let's kick off the ultimate celebration of German culture. Prost!”

Oktoberfest have promised to “bring the full Bavarian madness” and tickets are available HERE

