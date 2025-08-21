Oktoberfest: Doncaster to host huge one day beer festival
Doncaster will be awash with Bavarian brews on October 11 with Doncaster Racecourse hosting the celebrations.
A spokesperson said: “Willkommen to Oktoberfest at Doncaster Racecourse!
"Ladies and gentlemen, get ready to raise your steins and stomp your feet — because the spirit of Bavaria has arrived right here in Doncaster.
"The iconic racecourse will be transformed into a vibrant beer hall full of traditional music, mouthwatering German food, and of course... plenty of beer!
“Whether you're here for the bratwurst , the oompah bands , or simply the unbeatable atmosphere, we promise an unforgettable day packed with laughter, lederhosen - and lager.
"So, dust off your dirndl , grab a pretzel , and let's kick off the ultimate celebration of German culture. Prost!”
Oktoberfest have promised to “bring the full Bavarian madness” and tickets are available HERE