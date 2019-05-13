Normanby Hall Country Park Bank Holiday Festival fun with BBC presenter Katy Ashworth

Popular CBebbies presenter Katy Ashworth will light up Normanby Country Park at this year’s Bank Holiday Festival on May 27.

The festival will take place on May 25, 26 and 27 from 10am to 5pm.

Around 15,000 people flocked to the first Normanby Hall Country Park Bank Holiday Festival that took place in May last year.

Much-loved entertainer Katy is well-known to families as the charismatic presenter of ‘I Can Cook’, one of CBeebies flagship shows. Katy will perform her show, packed full of family fun and games on Monday 27 May at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Acts joining Katy at the beautiful Normanby Hall over the weekend include the Stormtroopers of Sentinel Squad UK, music from the Ermine Street Ceilidh Band and The Rambling Yellowbellies, as well as cheerleading performances.

Presenters from Lincs FM will be on stage on Sunday 26 May, bringing a carnival atmosphere with some great giveaways and competitions. Once Upon a Party will also meet visitors and pose for pictures dressed as peoples' favourite film and television characters.

Other attractions include magic shows, fairground rides and circus workshops, as well as fantastic food and drink from over 20 local stallholders. Stalls confirmed so far include Andrew Fletcher Photography, Back Garden Bakery (excluding Monday), Coffee on the Run, Elizabeth Brown (excluding Saturday), Enamel and Copper, Fabulously Fruity Wine (excluding Monday), Fresh and Delicious Griddle and Feast.

Daily admission applies for non-members. Normanby Hall Annual Membership holders should display their pass. Memberships can be bought online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/normanby-hall and offer great savings on repeat visits, free car parking and money off some ticketed events, with prices starting from as little as £20 a year.

Visitors wanting to extend their time at Normanby Hall can stay over at the caravan and camp site. Further details are available at www.normanbyhall.co.uk website. Sandra Simmons, Head of Participation and Achievement at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Last year’s Bank Holiday Festival in May was a huge success with more than 15,000 people attending from the local area and further afield.”