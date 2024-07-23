New craze sweeping the UK
Clubs around the UK are seeing the benefit for their local community and with it the success it is bringing to their venue with so many more people attending.
These weekly socials take the form of either listening to the music, just going for a drink, dancing, bingo and more. Anyone is welcome to go along and enjoy a social event where they can make new friends, dance, play bingo or join in with other forms of entertainment, including line dancing and partner dancing, freestyle dancing and jiving or just listening to some great music from acts who travel from all around the UK to entertain their audiences.
Mexborough Athletic Social Club, at New Oxford Road, Mexborough S64 0JL, is beginning these socials on Wednesday August 28 and will be hosting its social every Wednesday thereafter from 12 noon until 3pm. Just turn up, you can come alone or bring a friend or neighbour, there is a bus stop at the end of the road or it is a short walk from the town centre.
Bring your own sandwiches if you wish but there is a bar so don’t bring any drinks. Tea and coffee will also be available.
You don’t have to be a member of the club to attend, just come along and enjoy, you will soon be hooked, especially because every week you will make new friends and be able to listen to different acts.
You may receive a leaflet in the coming weeks or you may be handed one by one of the club supporters who will be willing to answer your questions.
For more information email [email protected] or call him on 07779 983324.
