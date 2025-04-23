New children's play area Kids' Little Kingdom opens in Doncaster city centre
Kids’ Little Kingdom is based in Young Street and will be open seven days a week.
Described as a “children’s role play centre where imagination sparks adventure,” the new centre offer children the chance to play in construction themed areas, medical setting, shopping scenarios, a farm area, a fire station zone and much more.
The new centre will also offer sensory sessions which will be held on Sundays.
A spokesperson said: “Kids Little Kingdom is the life long dream of our awesome, passionate, driven owner.
“We set out with the ethos of providing a safe, clean, secure, exciting environment for all our families to access and while we are all in times of uncertainty, have a setting where imagination rules and real life can take a back seat at least for a while.”
Places can be booked at kidslittlekingdom.co.uk
