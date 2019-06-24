New car boot sales launch to help Belton village
A Belton community group is aiming to raise even further funds to help groups throughout the village.
Belton Playing Field Association is set to launch a new fund raising event with a car boot sale on the last Sunday of every month.
A spokesman for the organisation said: “ We are always looking for new ways of raising money to help the running of our village playing field, the Pavilion and also support other local charities.
“This idea has been on the agenda for some time. We have a very large playing field which has in the past had both cricket and football teams use it, but currently it’s not used. The great thing is we have two young people, James and Claudia, from the village, helping to run and organise this.” The first Car Boot is this Sunday June 30 and then on the last Sunday of every month, with the field opening at 8am for Sellers and from 9am until 1pm for buyers. Contact Claudia on 07515 118 991 for prices and details.