Mum’s networking event comes to Doncaster for the first time
Working mums are coming together in Doncaster to offer each other support and advice.
Kelly Jones, aged 39, mum of six, from Crowle Lincolnshire is the local coordinator for the Doncaster branch of MIBA, she said: “I think it's something that’s needed in Doncaster.
“It’s a place for mum’s to meet people in a work environment and to network with other women.”
Children are welcome at the event and they also have a guest speaker Penny Brooke attending.
“It gives mum’s the confidence to explore more options and get back into networking,” Kelly continued.
“Mum’s often have a really small network of family and friends but this helps to open them back up.”
MIBA was created by sisters Estelle Keeber and Leona Burton.
Mums in Business Association was created in June 2017 after both sisters realised that there was a lack of online support for mums in business.
Being MIB's themselves both Estelle & Leona realised the struggles and obstacles of running a business whilst being a full-time mum, and wanted to create a place where other MIBs could gather, support each other and network.
The MIBA has over 45 thousand followers on its Facebook page - a place for members to interact and share business ideas.
Their first Doncaster meeting will be at restaurant El Torero on October 29, 11am - 1pm.
The event is ticket only and can be booked here.