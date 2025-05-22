Mrs Brown's Boys tribute and Stars In Their Eyes show at Doncaster fundraiser

A tribute to TV comedy show Mrs Brown’s Boys and a Stars In Their Eyes show will form the basis of a fundraising charity show in Doncaster later this year.

Rossington Labour and Social Club will be the venue for the gathering on June 21, promising an evening of entertainment and fun and games.

The charity Stars In Our Eyes roadshow will also include a sponsored head shave with money from the event going to support cancer and dementia charities and Happy Hearts.

Organiser Tracy will be donating 12 inches of her hair to the Princess Trust and will then getting her head shaved on stage.

Mrs Brown’s Boys tribute performers will be going around with a collection bucket on the night.

There will also be a raffle with donations from the village and a money raffle.

The show is from 7.30pm to late and entrance is £3, with everyone welcome.