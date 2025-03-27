Mother's Day: Day of fun on offer for mums in Doncaster city centre this weekend
The Spring into Summer event will be held between 11am and 5pm on Sunday and will include a range of activities and events to mark the occasion.
Taking place across the Market Square, Corn Exchange and Wool Market, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “Get ready to Spring into Summer!
"The clocks are moving forward, the days are getting longer, and best of all – it’s Mother’s Day.”
“Join us for a fun-filled day packed with activities and entertainment for the whole family.
Events will include:
Circus Workshop – try your hand at juggling and more.
Face painting – get a bright and beautiful makeover
Rides – thrills and fun for all ages!
Tree and seed giveaway – take home a little piece of nature
Pop-up Café in the Corn Exchange – treat mum to delicious cakes and sweet treats.
“Don't miss out on this Sunday Funday.”
