Mother's Day: Day of fun on offer for mums in Doncaster city centre this weekend

A feast of fun for mums is on offer in Doncaster city centre this Mother’s Day.

The Spring into Summer event will be held between 11am and 5pm on Sunday and will include a range of activities and events to mark the occasion.

Taking place across the Market Square, Corn Exchange and Wool Market, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “Get ready to Spring into Summer!

"The clocks are moving forward, the days are getting longer, and best of all – it’s Mother’s Day.”

“Join us for a fun-filled day packed with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Events will include:

Circus Workshop – try your hand at juggling and more.

Face painting – get a bright and beautiful makeover

Rides – thrills and fun for all ages!

Tree and seed giveaway – take home a little piece of nature

Pop-up Café in the Corn Exchange – treat mum to delicious cakes and sweet treats.

“Don't miss out on this Sunday Funday.”