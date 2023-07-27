More than 150 vehicles set to go on show at Doncaster town's classic and sports car festival

Bawtry Retail Association, in partnership with The Classicwise Collection have announced their inaugural Visit Bawrty Classic and Sports Car Festvial which will take place on September 3 in Bawtry town centre from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are expecting over 150 cars and trade stands from a variety of companies.

"There will be a number of prizes on the day for various show car categories including Best in Show; Best Classic; Show + Shine; Wildcard and Best Modern.”

Bawtry will play host to a classic car festival in September.

More information will be released in the coming weeks and if you wish to bring your car you can complete the form at https://forms.office.com/r/zqDSpzejKC