More than 150 vehicles set to go on show at Doncaster town's classic and sports car festival

Classic car lovers are set to roar into a Doncaster town later this year for a feast of vintage vehicles.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

Bawtry Retail Association, in partnership with The Classicwise Collection have announced their inaugural Visit Bawrty Classic and Sports Car Festvial which will take place on September 3 in Bawtry town centre from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “We are expecting over 150 cars and trade stands from a variety of companies.

"There will be a number of prizes on the day for various show car categories including Best in Show; Best Classic; Show + Shine; Wildcard and Best Modern.”

Bawtry will play host to a classic car festival in September.Bawtry will play host to a classic car festival in September.
    More information will be released in the coming weeks and if you wish to bring your car you can complete the form at https://forms.office.com/r/zqDSpzejKC

    The spokesperson added: “It will also be a great opportunity for visitors to browse Bawtry’s high quality independent shops and to sample the fantastic hospitality of the bars and eateries that Bawtry has to offer.”

