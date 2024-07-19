Misterton & West Stockwith village news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News and diary dates from the villages

MISTERTON NEWS

Thursday 18 July 2024

HAVE YOUR SAY ON POLICING PRIORITIESPeople in Misterton are being urged to take the chance to influence the future of policing, crime prevention, and victim support services in the county over the next five years.

Notts’ new Police & Crime Commissioner, Gary Godden, has started public consultation his new Police & Crime Plan. The key pillars of his draft proposals include putting victims and communities first, strengthening work with partner agencies, and ensuring effective and resilient policing.

Residents across Nottinghamshire are now being asked for their views on what issues should be prioritised, including greater visibility and access to neighbourhood policing, tackling serious violence including knife crime, and better support for victims of crime. Have a say by visiting https://forms.office.com/e/HrV42QRArL to fill in the questionnaire before Monday 2 September.

LIBRARY VOLUNTEERS WANTED!

Can you spare some time to volunteer in Misterton Library? The Library is looking for more volunteers to help keep the Library open and continue the range of activities for children and their parents/carers.

If you can spare an hour or so on a regular basis, get in touch with the Library Administrator at The Misterton Centre (890646).

BASSETLAW ACTION CENTRE: UPDATE

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) is continuing to provide:

· community transport for essential journeys – health appointments and shopping, for example

· housing advice services, which are telephone-based primarily but face-to-face appointments are also available

· a menu of Befriending services – including group befriending, telephone befriending, face to face and peer befriending

· the Staying Well Programme (6-week self-management course for people with a long-term condition) available both virtually and face to face

· Get Out Get Active (GOGA) service encourages people to become more active and will continue to offer one-to-one support

· home support service – a domiciliary service to help people who are just starting to struggle at home (this is a paid-for service)

· minibus trips – including the newly launched lunch club trips.

BAC would like to hear from anyone with a few hours to spare, who would like to volunteer to support the Action Centre to deliver essential services to local older and vulnerable people. In particular, BAC is looking for more local volunteer drivers to help people to get to health appointments and for shopping. Volunteers are paid 45p per mile for every mile they drive on behalf of the scheme.

For further details on any of the above please contact BAC on 01777 709650 or by e-mail ([email protected]). Further information can be found on the website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

DIARY DATES

Mondays

Poppy-making craft group, The Misterton Centre & Library, 10.00-11.30am

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Wednesday 24 July

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

Rhyme & Play Time session for toddlers and carers, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September

Thursday 25 July

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Friday 26 July

District Councillor’s surgery, The Misterton Centre, 10.00-11.00am (no surgery in August)

Saturday 27 July

Book signing by Misterton author, Annie Hunt, Misterton Library, 10.00am-12 noon

Sunday 28 July

Holy Communion, Misterton Parish Church, 11.00am

Monday 29 July-Friday 2 August

Summer camp at Everett Fox School of Dance. Call 07887 664883 to details and to book

Wednesday 31 July

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Church (June-September)

Rhyme & Play Time for toddlers and carers at Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10.00-11.30am; entry to public 2.00-4.00pm

Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7.00pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, West Stockwith, 7.30pm. To book, call 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in Misterton Parish Church from 1 August

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets on sale from1 August

WEST STOCKWITH NEWS

Thursday 18 July 2024

UPGRADE TO PLAY PARK AGREED

Outdoor gym equipment is to be added to the Malt Kiln play park in a major investment by the Parish Council. The expenditure was agreed by councillors at the July meeting. In addition, the Council is looking at replacing the playing surface and prune the trees in the area.

● The Parish Council is still looking for a clerk, ideally someone with local authority or similar experience. Until a new clerk is appointed, meetings will be held every other month, the next on Thursday 5 September at 7.30pm in the Village Hall.

DIARY DATES

2nd Tuesday each month

Coffee morning, Church Room, 10.30am. Freshly baked goodies—and friendly faces! £2 plus raffle

1st Saturday each month

Men’s Breakfast, Haxey Gate Inn, 10.00am. Chance for chaps to get together and talk about anything and everything!

Thursday 18 July

Coffee Morning, Misterton Methodist Hall, 10.00-11.00am

Mobile community shop, 10.30am – 12 noon, outside the Parish Church

Sunday 21 July

Holy Communion, Gringley Parish Church, 9.30am

Wednesday 24 July

Service of Morning Prayer, 10.00am, in Misterton Church (June to September)

Rhyme & Play Time session for toddlers and carers, Misterton Library, 2.30-3.15pm

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September

Friday 26 July

District Councillor’s surgery, Village Hall, 9.00-9.45am (no surgery in August)

School term ends, re-starting on Tuesday 3 September

Saturday 17 August

Annual produce show, Methodist Hall, Misterton. Exhibits in 10.00-11.30am; entry to public 2.00-4.00pm

Big Market Day, Retford Market Square, with mini beasts trail for children

Saturday 31 August

Children’s Summer Reading Challenge ends

Tuesday 10 September

Bassetlaw Focus on Farming, Idle Valley Nature Reserve, 7.00pm. Talks from health experts, similar projects, Riders Minds, and more - perfect chance for you to let us know what else you would like to see happening from this project

Thursday 12 September

Storyteller Phil Okwedy, St Mary’s Parish Church, 7.30pm. To book, call (01427) 891376 (tickets £10 in advance, £12 at the door)

Saturday 14 September

Ride & Stride with art exhibition: sponsored walk, drive, or ride round local churches. Entry forms available in West Stockwith Parish Church from 1 August

Saturday 12 October

Big band Room 21 in concert, Misterton Parish Church, 3.00pm. Tickets on sale from 1 August – call 891376