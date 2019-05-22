Misterton cyclists climbing into saddle for charity

They were more than happy to climb into the saddle as more than 100 riders took part in the annual Misterton charity cycle ride.

People of all ages took part in the ride of about 12 miles. Young children through to senior citizens.

The youngest cyclist to ride the event was 7 year old Cordy Waite who cycled around the 12 mile route including the climb to Gringley on the Hill on his own cycle. He cycled as part of Team Waterfront from West Stockwith the group who were raising money for a local charity.

The fantastic family event will raise thousands of pounds for many charities of the rider’s choice. Trevor Halstead said “The event proved that cycling is a great activity enjoyed by all ages.”

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club and Cycling UK Gainsborough gave their support to event with some members riding. Trevor Halstead owner of Gainsborough Cycles based in Gainsborough drove around the route looking after rider’s problems.

Large groups of cyclists started from their chosen local starting point or pub to ride a clockwise route finishing at their chosen venue.

A spokesman organiser said: “Thanks to all who took part, not forgetting the refreshment points who helped make the event a great success.

The route/ event was devised by John ‘Dougie’ Douglas.

“A group from the area departed from the Surestart Centre (the old school) crossing the picturesque Chesterfield Canal at Wharf Bridge, onto Grove Wood Road making the first stop at The Pantry 8020. The ride headed downhill along Fox Covert Lane heading out of the village along the A161 to make their way to Walkeringham, a slight incline over the railway to the next stop The Fox and Hounds

“The cyclists headed through the village Turning left the courageous rides made climb up Beacon Hill enjoying the fantastic view and heading to the Blue Bell in Gringley on the Hill. Descending Beacon Hill the riders made their way along the B1403 to Misterton and the Red Hart.

Departing from the Red Heart, the ride headed to White House Farm and The Gate Inn then along North Carr Road to West Stockwith. Heading South the riders followed the River Trent through West Stockwith stopping off at the White Hart, The Water Front Inn and Yacht Club finishing in Misterton.