The mayor of Doncaster has promised families in the city plenty of summer fun as a packed programme of events returns for the school holidays.

For the third year running, Mayor Ros Jones has made it a priority to provide funding to ensure that all Doncaster families have access to a summer jam-packed full of activities, enabling all children and young people, from primary to post-16, the opportunity to experience activities that families may not ordinarily be able to access.

During the school holidays many families struggle to keep their children entertained.

Over the summer weeks, there is a huge list of activities on offer from sports, crafts, dance, with more being added throughout the summer.

Summer Staycation promises lots of fun activities for children of all ages across Doncaster this summer.

Most of the activities are free but some do have a small charge.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster said: "I am very proud to be allocating funding once again to support the ‘Doncaster Summer Staycation’, ensuring that summer fun is available to every family across Doncaster.

"By providing access to physical activity, the initiative offers a wide range of fun activities which some children may not usually have the chance to enjoy, and I am delighted that we can continue to support the young people of Doncaster and provide a summer to be enjoyed by all.”

Running alongside the main Summer Staycation, the Holiday Activities and Food programme, funded by the Department of Education will be running again this year.

It is designed to provide free healthy food and enriching activities for primary and secondary school aged children who receive benefits-related free school meals.

From sports camps, circus workshops, music sessions and even alpaca walks - there are lots of free activities, to find out if you are eligible visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/haf

Visit www.yourlifeDoncaster.co.uk/summer for all the activities, events and parental support available to families over the summer holidays.