Mark "The Beast" Labbett coming to Doncaster for live version of The Chase
Mark “The Beast” Labbett is one of the stars of the much-loved tea-time quiz programme which sees members of the public do battle with a string of quiz geniuses in an attempt to win cash.
The Chase Live will come to Parklands Sports and Social Club on May 17 – when participants will be able to meet the 6ft 6in star and take him on.
Event organiser Johnny Gibson said: “Meet The Beast and enjoy a massive quiz hosted by me.
"There will be a meet and greet with The Beast, a huge game of bingo and some karaoke for good measure - what a party! This will sell out quickly.”
The 59-year-old has been one of the "chasers" on the game show since 2009.