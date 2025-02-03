Mark "The Beast" Labbett coming to Doncaster for live version of The Chase

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:31 BST
He’s Britain’s most feared quizzer – and brave souls can take him on when he comes to Doncaster for a live version of hit ITV show The Chase later this year.

Mark “The Beast” Labbett is one of the stars of the much-loved tea-time quiz programme which sees members of the public do battle with a string of quiz geniuses in an attempt to win cash.

The Chase Live will come to Parklands Sports and Social Club on May 17 – when participants will be able to meet the 6ft 6in star and take him on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Event organiser Johnny Gibson said: “Meet The Beast and enjoy a massive quiz hosted by me.

Mark "The Beast" Labbett is coming to Doncaster for The Chase Live.placeholder image
Mark "The Beast" Labbett is coming to Doncaster for The Chase Live.

"There will be a meet and greet with The Beast, a huge game of bingo and some karaoke for good measure - what a party! This will sell out quickly.”

Tickets, priced at £15, are available HERE

The 59-year-old has been one of the "chasers" on the game show since 2009.

Related topics:DoncasterBritainITVTickets
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice