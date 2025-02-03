Mark "The Beast" Labbett coming to Doncaster for live version of The Chase

He’s Britain’s most feared quizzer – and brave souls can take him on when he comes to Doncaster for a live version of hit ITV show The Chase later this year.

Mark “The Beast” Labbett is one of the stars of the much-loved tea-time quiz programme which sees members of the public do battle with a string of quiz geniuses in an attempt to win cash.

The Chase Live will come to Parklands Sports and Social Club on May 17 – when participants will be able to meet the 6ft 6in star and take him on.

Event organiser Johnny Gibson said: “Meet The Beast and enjoy a massive quiz hosted by me.

"There will be a meet and greet with The Beast, a huge game of bingo and some karaoke for good measure - what a party! This will sell out quickly.”

Tickets, priced at £15, are available HERE

The 59-year-old has been one of the "chasers" on the game show since 2009.