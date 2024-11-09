Make your own wreath this Christmas with craft classes at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall
The English Heritage property will be holding a series of classes this festive season for people to come up with their own Christmas creations.
A spokesperson said: “Join the talented gardens team at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens near Doncaster for a session of wreath making this December.
“Using foliage from the award-winning gardens, visitors will be able to create a stunning wreath to kick off the festive season. Included in the price is a hot drink and a mince pie.
“Spaces are limited but can be booked online by searching up English Heritage wreath making.
The classes will take place Brodsworth Hall & Gardens (Brodsworth, Doncaster, follow brown signs) from 11am on the 3rd, 5th, 10th and 12th December. Cost for the classes is £60 per person.
