Make your own wreath this Christmas with craft classes at Doncaster's Brodsworth Hall

If you have ever fancied making your own Christmas wreath, here’s your chance – in the superb and historic setting of Doncaster’s Brodsworth Hall.

The English Heritage property will be holding a series of classes this festive season for people to come up with their own Christmas creations.

A spokesperson said: “Join the talented gardens team at Brodsworth Hall and Gardens near Doncaster for a session of wreath making this December.

“Using foliage from the award-winning gardens, visitors will be able to create a stunning wreath to kick off the festive season. Included in the price is a hot drink and a mince pie.

Try your hand at making your own Christmas wreath at Brodsworth Hall.

“Spaces are limited but can be booked online by searching up English Heritage wreath making.

The classes will take place Brodsworth Hall & Gardens (Brodsworth, Doncaster, follow brown signs) from 11am on the 3rd, 5th, 10th and 12th December. Cost for the classes is £60 per person.