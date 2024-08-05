Make a splash this summer at Aquapark Doncaster

Families and thrill-seekers are invited to jump into summer fun at Aquapark Doncaster, now open daily for the season.

Based at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, just a 20-minute drive from central Doncaster, the popular floating inflatable aquapark offers an exhilarating water adventure for visitors of all ages.

The obstacle course features exciting elements including climbing walls, slides, runways, a skyrocket, and a giant trampoline.

Michele Parnham, general manager at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, said: "Summer is the perfect time to cool off and create lasting memories at Aquapark Doncaster.

"Whether you're looking for a fun family day out or an adrenaline-pumping experience with friends, our aquapark delivers non-stop excitement on the water."

Aquapark Doncaster is open daily from 11am to 4pm throughout the summer. Sessions last for 60-minutes, including a 10-minute safety briefing and the experience is suitable for ages 7 and up (children 7-9 must be accompanied by an adult). All participants must be able to swim and be at least 122cm tall.

Beyond the aquapark, Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre offers a range of land and water activities, including canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, open water swimming, climbing, archery, and axe throwing. The site also features a campsite for those looking to extend their adventure.

Aquapark prices are £19 when booked online in advance, £20 for on-site bookings. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit: https://www.dclt.co.uk/hatfield-outdoor-activity-centre-campsite/activities-watersports/aquapark/

To reach the centre by bus from Doncaster city centre catch the 387, 387a or 388 https://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/