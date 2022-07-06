And top of the must-do list at the centre is the popular Aquapark Doncaster which is ready to welcome adventurous families on the huge inflatable slides, inflatable climbing wall, runways, and the thrilling blast bag!

The inflatable assault course is currently open on Friday afternoons and weekends but opens daily for the holiday period from Monday 18 July until Sunday 4 September, 10am-6pm.

Michele Parnham, general manager at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), said: “Aquapark Doncaster is now in its third year and has been such a popular and welcome addition to the centre. It’s a fantastic activity for all members of the family who want to do something active and fun together. There are certainly lots of laughs and thrills for those who take part!”

Fun at Aquapark Doncaster

Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre is also open to a host of other exciting activities including a natural lake pool for open water swimming, water sport hire with paddleboards, kayaks and canoes and a 50-pitch caravan and campsite with full facilities including a modern toilet and shower block, children’s play area, snack cabin and fully-licensed café bar.

The water sport activities are currently available on Saturday and Sundays only but from Monday 18 July are open daily until Sunday 4 September.

Added Michele: “Now is a great time for people from across South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire looking for activities and adventures close to home this summer to rediscover all that Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre offers. As well as the Aquapark visitors can have a go at canoeing, kayaking and group open water swimming on the lake so there really is something for everyone to enjoy."

Sessions for the Aquapark Doncaster must be booked online and all participants must be over the age of seven, be able to swim and be over 122cm tall. A sixty-minute session (including a 10 minute briefing) costs £16 per person when booked online and in advance and includes wetsuit hire. Please check the website for best prices. There is also free parking onsite.

For more information about Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre visit: www.hatfieldoutdoor.co.uk