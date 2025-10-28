Lord Byron's Italian exploits to come under spotlight at Doncaster meeting

Acclaimed poet Lord Byron’s time living in Italy will come under the spotlight at a talk in Doncaster delving in Italian culture.

Voglia d’Italia, the Italian Society for South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire, will be presenting a talk entitled Byron and Italy.

Anne Amison will talk about Byron’s life in Italy (1816-1823), during which time he wrote some of his most famous works.

He developed a love of wild swimming and is reported to have swum the length of the Grand Canal in Venice and also 8km across the Gulf of La Spezia to visit his friends, the Shelleys.

Lord Byron's time in Italy will be the focus of Voglia d'Italia, an Italian society in Doncaster.

He once wrote: “With all its sinful doings, I must say, that Italy’s a pleasant place to me.”

The talk will take place on Friday 7 November from 7.30 pm at the Tickhill Parish Room, Northgate, Tickhill, DN11 9HZ

Non-members are welcome

Admission: £5 non-members

Further information is available on 01709 370895.