Little Bird Markets: Artisan craft spectacular back in Doncaster this weekend

The Little Bird markets will return to Doncaster on Saturday, with large crowds and a wide variety of stalls selling their artisan goods once again expected.

This month will see another impressive line up of traders setting up in the Market Place and selling their unique goods, many of which are all hand crafted and not available online.

Little Bird’s ethos is to support small businesses through providing them with specially selected market locations in some of Yorkshire’s most beautiful towns and villages.

It also aims to provide customers with outdoor shopping opportunities through traditional market experiences with high quality goods available.

Little Bird markets are all specially curated to provide an array of artisan goods.

Traders attending this weekend include Origin with their handmade wire wrapped crystal jewellery and all kinds of crystals.

There will also be Stilt Walkers Stuff, with fused glass and mixed media which are inspired by the Yorkshire landscape.

Project Dark Wolf are a multimedia project with all profits from the sale of their artwork used to fund wolf research and monitoring throughout Europe and North America.

There will also be The Cheesy Living Company who sell speciality cheese, meats, preserves, and charcuterie boxes to take home for dinner.

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets sign up to the mail list on its website or book a stall at one of their events by emailing [email protected] or visit www.littlebirdmade.com