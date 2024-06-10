Legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold coming to Doncaster Dome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Oakenfold, the ‘Godfather of electronic music’, is set to appear at Doncaster Dome as part of a world tour celebrating 30 years of Perfecto Records.

The show at the Dome on Friday, September 13 is part of ‘Perfecto 30’, a year-long celebration of Oakenfold founding Perfecto Records that includes special releases, remixes, collaborations, and live events to celebrate a huge milestone of one of dance music’s most iconic labels.

For more than three decades, Oakenfold has elevated and shaped an entire genre and remains one of the leading forces in the global music scene.

Tickets are on sale now – to ensure you don’t miss out, visit: https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome, said: “We are thrilled to be working with concert promoter Elite Concerts International to bring such an iconic name in global electronic dance music to the biggest venue in South Yorkshire.

“Paul’s status as a leading DJ and entertainer has taken him far beyond the normal club and festival circuit – he has played landmark gigs that have changed the face of electronic music, including three world tours as warm-up for Madonna and U2. With Paul’s huge fanbase, we expect tickets to sell quickly, so book yours quickly to avoid disappointment!”

Other highlights of Oakenfold’s career saw him perform on the Great Wall of China, and two sold-out dates playing to 30,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in California, and he has been nominated for three Grammy awards.

In recent years, his career has taken him from the DJ booth of the world’s hottest

nightspots and festivals to the studio, where he has produced soundtracks for Hollywood blockbuster movies.

As well as three acclaimed albums under his own name, Oakenfold has remixed Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones and Justin Timberlake, and released more than 20 DJ mix compilations.