Learn burlesque as new classes kick off in Doncaster in New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’ve ever fancied performing burlesque, here’s your chance – as new classes kick off in Doncaster in the New Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burlesque With Paris has classes across Yorkshire – including ones in Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “Whether you want to take to the stage, build your confidence, or learn some techniques for everyday life, burlesque is the perfect place to start, and we have a full term of routines for you starting on January 6.⁠

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

⁠”Over six weeks, burlesque performer Paris Chantilly will teach you iconic techniques of feather fan burlesque.

Burlesque classes will take place in Doncaster in 2025.

"You'll master the intricate techniques required to manipulate these stunning fans, transforming them into extensions of your own expression.

"The focus here is on cultivating body awareness and developing a seductive style that is captivating, all while learning to weave your personal charm into one of our beautiful feather fan burlesque routines.

⁠⁠Check out all of the details of classes HERE