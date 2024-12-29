Learn burlesque as new classes kick off in Doncaster in New Year

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
If you’ve ever fancied performing burlesque, here’s your chance – as new classes kick off in Doncaster in the New Year.

Burlesque With Paris has classes across Yorkshire – including ones in Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “Whether you want to take to the stage, build your confidence, or learn some techniques for everyday life, burlesque is the perfect place to start, and we have a full term of routines for you starting on January 6.⁠

⁠”Over six weeks, burlesque performer Paris Chantilly will teach you iconic techniques of feather fan burlesque.

Burlesque classes will take place in Doncaster in 2025.

"You'll master the intricate techniques required to manipulate these stunning fans, transforming them into extensions of your own expression.

"The focus here is on cultivating body awareness and developing a seductive style that is captivating, all while learning to weave your personal charm into one of our beautiful feather fan burlesque routines.

