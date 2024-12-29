Learn burlesque as new classes kick off in Doncaster in New Year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A spokesperson said: “Whether you want to take to the stage, build your confidence, or learn some techniques for everyday life, burlesque is the perfect place to start, and we have a full term of routines for you starting on January 6.
”Over six weeks, burlesque performer Paris Chantilly will teach you iconic techniques of feather fan burlesque.
"You'll master the intricate techniques required to manipulate these stunning fans, transforming them into extensions of your own expression.
"The focus here is on cultivating body awareness and developing a seductive style that is captivating, all while learning to weave your personal charm into one of our beautiful feather fan burlesque routines.
Check out all of the details of classes HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.