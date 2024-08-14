Landmark Doncaster pub to host fundraising family fun day for incurable disease

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Doncaster pub is set to host a fundraising family fun day to help raise cash for charity.

The Sun Inn on Barnsley Road will be staging a day of entertainment and activities from 1pm on August 26.

The event aims to raise funds for The Huntington’s Disease Assocation and support local families living with the condition.

It is often described as like having MND, MS and Alzheimer’s all at the same time and there is currently no cure for the illness.

The Sun Inn is hosting the fun day on August 26.

A pub spokesperson said: “Why not enjoy the sunshine with an outside DJ, BBQ, bouncy castle and fun and games for all the family.

“We look forward to seeing you helping us support such a good cause.”

More about the Huntington’s Disease Association is available through the website HERE

