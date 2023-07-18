News you can trust since 1925
Lakeside Village unveils summer of fun

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is set to play host to a summer of family fun, unveiling a jam-packed schedule of activities to run throughout this year’s holiday season.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

From kids’ workshops to street food stalls and crazy golf, as well as the return of the ever-popular Lakeside Village Summer Cinema, families can look forward to an exciting line-up of summer entertainment – all for free – every Saturday of the summer holidays.

The fun begins on 22 July with Yorkshire’s Strongest Man, with the chance to see powerful performers carrying cars, lifting logs and shifting giant stones.

The 29 July sees Lakeside Village team up with South Yorkshire’s Gulliver’s Valley theme park for a free family fun day, complete with entertainment from the Gulliver’s Valley team and free child ticket giveaways.

Plemty to do at the village green at Lakeside this summerPlemty to do at the village green at Lakeside this summer
    On 5 August the centre will welcome its monthly Artisan and Craft Fayre, showcasing small independent businesses and home-based makers and creators.

    And, on the 12 August, The magical ‘Shed of Stories’ will pop up at Lakeside Village, giving younger visitors the opportunity to join Alice in Wonderland and the Queen of Hearts for story time.

    A Kid’s Gardening Club will take place on 19 August, allowing children to decorate their own pot and then learn how to make a flower grow. The centre will also be home to vegetable-themed walkabouts.

    And, on 26 August, the summer of fun will culminate with The Village Fete – a traditional fete with live entertainment, street food stalls and tombolas.

    Lakeside’s Crazy Golf will continue on the Village Green throughout the summer until September, the Summer Cinema will take place every Thursday throughout August, and Lakeside’s Ping Pong Parlour will also open on 1 August until 12 September.

    Di Mellis, the centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Summer always sees Lakeside Village come into its own and this year is no different. We’ve got a fantastic range of family fun and activities planned throughout the holidays, with something to suit every age – it’s going to be great!”

    For further information about Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping and its summer plans, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

