King of Waltz André Rieu brings his summer concert to Doncaster’s Vue cinema

André Rieu the King Of Waltz Cinema Concert Doncaster's Vue

2019 marks André’s 100th concert in Maastricht and his 15th in the wonderful Vrijthof Square.This year, André is asking Shall We Dance? as he invites you to join him in your local cinema, welcoming you into the beautiful and historic town that holds such special memories for both André and his fans throughout the world. Performing live from the stunning medieval town square, André is accompanied by his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, who he has travelled the world with for over 30 years. Welcoming a range of musicians to share the stage with him, Jean Sassen will be oldest musician to perform with Andre at 80 years young, while Trumpet player Romano Diederen will be the youngest at the age of 18.

Andre commented, “Once again I am delighted to welcome fans from across the UK into my hometown of Maastricht, through their cinema screens in 2019! It is a magical way of seeing what for me every year is a wonderful occasion!

This year will be extra special – performing the music of my heart: the Waltz. Come and join us for “The Beautiful Blue Danube” and many more surprises, some of which we will reveal during the next weeks to come. I want to see everyone waltzing in the cinema aisles.”.

With special guests and world-renowned sopranos and tenors, André will this year celebrate the true music of a heart which beats in ¾ time – the Waltz. Always full of surprises, Andre will this year welcome his one-millionth visitor to his Maastricht shows, marking the occasion with a treat for the lucky audience member.

A highlight of the year for so many, André’s cinema concerts are unique with the warmth and energy being beamed direct to audiences. Hosted by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins, the concert will also take audiences behind the scenes, as well as an exclusive stage-side interview with André.

Having performed to millions over a career that milestone accolades do no real justice to, audiences in the UK will be able to live the live André Rieu experience over weekend of Saturday July 27th and Sunday 28th, as he looks forward to welcoming them via satellite in local cinemas to his hometown – the musical town of Maastricht, for an unforgettable cinema experience unlike any other.