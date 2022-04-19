The first GO TRI Local Doncaster will be held at Doncaster Cycle Track on Sunday, April 24, and is the perfect opportunity for people wanting to combine bike and run for the first time in a fun and non-competitive environment.

For anyone looking to try something new or wanting to take part in an event the whole family can get involved in, this new family-friendly event will be held each month around the cycle track next to Doncaster Dome.

Participants can do as much or as little as they like with two distances to choose from.

New monthly duathlon event coming to Doncaster

There’s the option of a 2km run followed by a bike of 5km and 1km run to finish, or a 1km run, 2km bike and 500m run for anyone who would like to begin with something shorter in length.

All GO TRI Local events are only £5 to enter, and no experience is needed. All is required to take part is a roadworthy bike and helmet.

GO TRI Local is a new offer as part of the new Triathlon England development strategy ‘The BIG Active’.

The strategy is designed to increase access to and participation in swim, bike, run, giving more people the opportunity to experience and enjoy swim, bike, run in both its component parts and in its various combined formats.

Jenny Vincent, Head of Participation at British Triathlon, said: “We’re really excited to be launching GO TRI Local Doncaster as we continue to bring swim, bike, run activity to the heart of local communities through GO TRI Local.

“If you’ve ever thought about giving swim, bike, run a go or you’re looking to try something new, I would encourage you to head down to GO TRI Local Doncaster and give it a go.

"GO TRI Local is an opportunity to take part in physical activity in an accessible, fun and affordable way.”

To find out more, including how to register, visit https://www.gotri.org/events/go-tri-local-doncaster_13544