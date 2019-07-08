In The Saddle: Making the most of the weather and getting out and about

A few weeks ago we attended our local Scunthorpe and District Pony Club’s (SDPC) open spring show which was great fun.

There were lots of classes to suit everyone from showing, showjumping right through to pony agility-not forgetting a dog and pony showjumping class. That’s got to be my favourite.

Alyssya tries her hand at showjumping. (Photo: David Neve)

Alyssia entered three classes. Pony agility, showjumping and the one with dog and pony sharing the jumping course. The first one was pony agility. It’s brilliant and reminds me a little of ponies doing crufts. There is a little course set up full of obstacles with a mix of ridden and in-hand sections.

Most children love pony agility at pony club, especially the younger riders and my daughter, age 10, adores it.

We had practised at home with gymkhana poles but unfortunately Alyssia had a bad fall hitting her head as she flew over her pony’s neck and again a few weeks later.

I knew she still wanted to compete but I wanted her mainly to take it steady and be sensible. My last words to her was to remind her it’s only a bit of fun and I’d rather her be safe than hurt.

At the side of the ring my heart was in my mouth, but I needn’t have worried. She loved wiggling in and out of poles, grabbing bean bags and jumping off running like the clappers yo the finish line alongside her pony. They did a great time and won the class.

The next was single phase showjumping. So, unlike classic showjumping where if you go clear you go into the timed jump off against the clock with single phase you continue jumping the full course, usually with the end part timed.

I think she was annoyed as I kept saying be safe and steady ... she looked at me and said I know what I’m doing mummy. Well, that told me.

They did a fantastic steady, clear round and more importantly she stayed on. She also came third place, with another lovely rosette.

The final class was by far the best and although she didn’t get placed both her pony and her dog went clear over the showjumping...even if our rescue dog did require a bit of encouragement to jump.