Illuminated ghost ships to sail through Doncaster in spooky Halloween parade

A spooky parade of illuminated ghost ships will sail through Doncaster later this year – just in time for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ghost Ships of Doncaster event will take place on October 26, with craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to the New Inn in Stainforth.

Organisers have issued further details of the event – and how visitors can safely see the craft at the start and end of the parade.

People are asked to gather at either Long Sandall for the launch, or the New Inn at Stainforth for the finish.

Boats will gather at 5.30pm at Long Sandall Lock and will leave at 6.30pm, passing through Barnby Dun and Bramwith before arriving at the New Inn at around 8pm (timings are approximate).

A spokesperson said: “We would like everyone who is attending the event to take extra care whilst visiting the canal at night and not to crowd in any one area leaving enough room for passage on the towpath.

“We encourage people to wear appropriate clothing and footwear and to bring a torch.”

The event will also be raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Canal and River Trust and you can donate HERE

Last year’s parade raised nearly £2,000 and organisers are hoping to do even better this year.

There will be a raffle available at the New Inn on the night, with food available from the pub and the bar open until late.

And if that wasn’t enough, there will also be disco and karaoke from 9pm onwards.

Full details of the event are available at www.theghostships.co.uk