Illuminated ghost ships to sail through Doncaster in spooky Halloween parade
The Ghost Ships of Doncaster event will take place on October 26, with craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to the New Inn in Stainforth.
Timings for the charity regatta are still to be announced, but last year they arrived from 8pm onwards outside the pub – and people will also be able to catch a glimpse of the boats as they sail past along the route.
The event will raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Canal and River Trust.
There will be a raffle available at the New Inn on the night, with food available from the pub and the bar open until late.
And if that wasn’t enough, there will also be disco and karaoke from 9pm onwards.
Full details of the event are available at www.theghostships.co.uk
