Illuminated ghost ships to sail through Doncaster in spooky Halloween parade

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Sep 2024, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A spooky parade of illuminated ghost ships will sail through Doncaster later this year – just in time for Halloween.

The Ghost Ships of Doncaster event will take place on October 26, with craft sailing from Long Sandall along the canal to the New Inn in Stainforth.

Timings for the charity regatta are still to be announced, but last year they arrived from 8pm onwards outside the pub – and people will also be able to catch a glimpse of the boats as they sail past along the route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Canal and River Trust.

The Ghost Ships of Doncaster are coming for Halloween.placeholder image
The Ghost Ships of Doncaster are coming for Halloween.

There will be a raffle available at the New Inn on the night, with food available from the pub and the bar open until late.

And if that wasn’t enough, there will also be disco and karaoke from 9pm onwards.

Full details of the event are available at www.theghostships.co.uk

Related topics:DoncasterStainforthYorkshire Air Ambulance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice