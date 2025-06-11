Iconic Doncaster venue to host Trash to Trend sustainability fashion show
The event takes place on Thursday June 26 between 1-3pm and entry is free.|
This will be a sustainable fashion showcase.
Creative Educator Hamra Alam explained: “Join us for an inspiring after of creativity, community, and sustainability.
"Our Trash to Trend fashion show is the vibrant finale of a series of workshops funded by the National Lottery and delivered by This Is Me Training CIC.
"These workshops have empowered local people from disadvantaged, disabled, and underrepresented backgrounds to create incredible garments from recycled and upcycled materials.
“Featuring unique designs created by our amazing participants from all over Doncaster and in collaboration with fashion students from Doncaster College.”
Adding: “Come dressed in Trash to Trend as we have a competition for the best dressed.”
For more info, visit: Facebook: @thisismehappy or www.thisismetraining.co.uk
