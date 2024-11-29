Hundreds expected as Doncaster town's annual Christmas market returns

A feast of festive fun is on the way to a Doncaster town this weekend as its popular Christmas market returns.

The Bawtry Christmas Event will take place on Sunday from noon to 6pm with live entertainment, food and drink and a wide range of shops and stalls.

A spokesperson for organisers Visit Bawtry said: “Get into the Christmas spirit and tick off your shopping list at Bawtry Christmas Market.

"With around 30 stalls, you’ll find unique gifts, festive goodies, and treasures from amazing local and independent businesses.

“Explore a wonderful mix of handmade crafts, artisan treats, stylish accessories and one-of-a-kind gifts.

“Plus, many of Bawtry’s fantastic local shops will be open during the event, offering even more opportunities to find the perfect present or treat yourself.

“Come for the festive atmosphere, stay for the incredible shopping. Support local and make your Christmas sparkle.”

Main stage performances will include Swing into Christmas with The Bowkers, a rock choir, brass band and dancers.

Visitos will be able to meet their favourite princesses and there will be real reindeer – don’t miss the chance to meet Santa’s helpers in the White Hart car park.

If that wasn’t enough, there will be fairground rides as well as a troupe of cheeky Christmas Elves – keep your eyes peeled for these mischievous visitors causing festive mischief in the afternoon.

There will be free parking at Hudson’s Yard, Doncaster Road and Bawtry Town Hall.

Parking will be charged at Bawtry Memorial Sports Ground and Swimstars Tickhill Road with free disabled parking at Bawtry Community Library.