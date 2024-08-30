Huge two day sewing, crafting and quilt show gets under way in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massive two day show dedicated to sewing, crafting and quilting has got under way in Doncaster.

Doncaster Racecourse is playing host to The Great Yorkshire Quilt Show, which takes place today (Friday) and Saturday.

The event, which takes place from 10am to 4.30pm on both days will feature quilt displays from well-known quilters and textile artists as well as a variety of exhibitors selling patchwork and quilting supplies.

There will be workshops available on a first come, first served basis at the show and emonstrators on hand to show visitors their techniques and to give help and advice.

Stalls selling a wide variety of cottons and materials will also be on hand for visitors to delve into.

The event will also feature a restaurant, disabled access and free parking.

Tickets and full details for the event, hosted by Grosvenor Shows, are available through the website which can be found HERE