The Dome will be the venue for the Doncaster Cat Extravganza and Rescue Awareness Event which is expected to draw in hundreds of cat lovers and their animals from across the country.

Owners from all over Britain will descend on the venue in a bid to see their pet crowned as the country’s top cat in a variety of categories, with prizes up for grabs.

Hosted by Loving Cats Worldwide, the two day show will feature a host of cat competitions, stalls and much more for feline fans.

A huge two day cat show is coming to Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “Our international judges will stage, reward and present these stunning felines at our family furr-iendly event!

"The most beautiful cats in the world will join under one roof to compete for the ultimate prize of Best Kitten, Best Cat, Best Alter and Best Household Pet.

“Visitors will have plenty of opportunities to get up and close with their furry friends and will be able to learn more about our intelligent companion animals and what makes cats such amazing animals by observing one of our judging rings."

Members of the public are invited to attend and entrants can also put their cats forward into the contest.

If you have any questions about entering your cat, please email [email protected]

The event will take place at The Dome on August 12 and 13.