Huge inflatable play park and It's A Knockout style obstacle course coming to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fun packed play park with giant inflatables, adrenaline packed fun and It’s A Knockout style assault course is coming to Doncaster this summer.

Bullseye is described as the UK’s biggest adrenaline packed inflatable park and will also offer axe throwing, archery, shooting, crazy golf and even a dinosaur invasion where you can meet and greet creatures from the past.

The event will take place at Castle Park, home of Doncaster Knights Rugby Union Club on Armthorpe Road from July 11 to 14.

Entrance costs £9.99 and all activites are included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bullseye is coming to Doncaster this summer.

Sessions will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday and Friday with an adults night on the Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Saturday and Sunday sessions will take place from noon to 5pm.

Cash only payments on the day, with no pre-booking required.

A spokesperson said: “Looking for something to keep the kids entertained?