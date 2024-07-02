Huge inflatable play park and It's A Knockout style obstacle course coming to Doncaster
Bullseye is described as the UK’s biggest adrenaline packed inflatable park and will also offer axe throwing, archery, shooting, crazy golf and even a dinosaur invasion where you can meet and greet creatures from the past.
The event will take place at Castle Park, home of Doncaster Knights Rugby Union Club on Armthorpe Road from July 11 to 14.
Entrance costs £9.99 and all activites are included.
Sessions will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday and Friday with an adults night on the Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm.
Saturday and Sunday sessions will take place from noon to 5pm.
Cash only payments on the day, with no pre-booking required.
A spokesperson said: “Looking for something to keep the kids entertained?
"All activities included in the price- so let the adventure begin.”
