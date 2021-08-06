How you can support animal rescue charity at South Yorkshire show
An animal rescue charity will be taking part in a South Yorkshire show on August 7.Rain Animal Rescue was founded in 2002 and has saved thousands of cats and dogs since it began.
“Our rescue centre provides the space and support needed for these abandoned animals to recover, thrive and find a loving home,” said a spokesperon.
The charity will have a stall at the Conisborough Show with monster cat ‘Frankie Rain’ collecting money to buy goods for the rescue centre in Moat Lane, Wickersley. There will also be a tombola and the chance to meet some of the carers.
Dog owners can also find out how their pets can become life-savers by donating blood. The next blood donation session is at Rain Rescue on August 19 but places must be pre-booked.
This event will be the first day that ‘Frankie Rain’ has been back out collecting since the first lockdown.