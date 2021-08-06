How you can support animal rescue charity at South Yorkshire show

An animal rescue charity will be taking part in a South Yorkshire show on August 7.Rain Animal Rescue was founded in 2002 and has saved thousands of cats and dogs since it began.

By errol edwards
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:56 pm

“Our rescue centre provides the space and support needed for these abandoned animals to recover, thrive and find a loving home,” said a spokesperon.

The charity will have a stall at the Conisborough Show with monster cat ‘Frankie Rain’ collecting money to buy goods for the rescue centre in Moat Lane, Wickersley. There will also be a tombola and the chance to meet some of the carers.

Dog owners can also find out how their pets can become life-savers by donating blood. The next blood donation session is at Rain Rescue on August 19 but places must be pre-booked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Frankie Rain

This event will be the first day that ‘Frankie Rain’ has been back out collecting since the first lockdown.

South YorkshireDog owners