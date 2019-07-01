How reading aloud can bring books to life at South Yorkshire groups
The Reader invites you to join in shared reading fun at free drop-in sessions
The Reader runs shared reading groups in Sheffield, Rotherhan, and Doncaster, led by volunteers who meet weekly to read out loud together.
Author Rachael Norris, from The Reader group, said: “We read with people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, and everything is read aloud.
“All of our groups are free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in. Whether you’ve been reading all your life or have never picked up a book before, you’ll find a warm welcome in one of our shared reading groups. There's no pressure to talk or read, just come along and enjoy some great literature and a cup of tea surrounded by like-minded people.
“We currently have groups running at Hillsborough Library, Rawmarsh Library, and Mowbray Gardens Library.”
The Hillsborough Library session runs each Tuesday, from 10.30am to 12pm. Contact Sue by emailing sue.taylor2@sheffield.gov.uk or calling 0114 2039529 for details.
Wednesdays, 10.30am – 12pm
Location: Armthorpe Library, Doncaster, DN3 3AL
Contact: Chris.Zagraba@doncaster.gov.uk / 01302 833 538
Wednesdays, 10.30am – 12pm
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Location: Darnall Library, Sheffield, S9 5JG
Contact: liz.biggin@sheffield.gov.uk / 01142 037 429
Thursdays, 2pm – 3.30pm
Location: Mowbray Gardens Library, S65 2UH
Contact: linda.mayo@rotherham.gov.uk / 01709 370 038
Fridays, 10.30am – 12pm
Location: Doncaster Central Library, DN1 3JE
Contact: helen.foster@doncaster.gov.uk / 01302 734 315
Visit www.thereader.org.uk to find your nearest group.