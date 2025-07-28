Historic Doncaster church to open its doors for heritage weekend
A historic Doncaster church will open its doors this Saturday and Sunday for a heritage weekend.
The Church of St John the Evangelist, Cadeby will open from 10am to 3pm on both days when visitors will be able to see its beautiful interior painted roof.
Designed by renowned Victorian architect Sir Gilbert Scott in 1856, the churchyard has a memorial to George Harry Wyatt, awarded the Victoria Cross in 1914.
The event is free and visitors will be able to enjoy coffee and cakes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.