Historic Doncaster church to open its doors for heritage weekend

A historic Doncaster church will open its doors this Saturday and Sunday for a heritage weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Church of St John the Evangelist, Cadeby will open from 10am to 3pm on both days when visitors will be able to see its beautiful interior painted roof.

Designed by renowned Victorian architect Sir Gilbert Scott in 1856, the churchyard has a memorial to George Harry Wyatt, awarded the Victoria Cross in 1914.

The event is free and visitors will be able to enjoy coffee and cakes.