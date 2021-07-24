Here's your chance to win a family ticket to Lightwater Valley

Win a family ticket to Lighwater Valley

There are new attractions for 2021.Enjoy an exciting expedition through the new Go Safari area with animal-themed rides or step aboard the Savanna Express on a journey through the African wilderness. Also new this year is Treetop Trails where families can have adventures high in the tree canopy.

As well as new rides, you can enjoy Lightwater Valley’s young family favourites including Little Dipper, Carousel, Skyrider, the Lady Bird rollercoaster, Splash Falls and many more.

You can enter the competition via the Welcome to Yorkshire website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information, to enter and for terms and conditions click the link here: Lightwater Valley Competition