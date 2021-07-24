Here's your chance to win a family ticket to Lightwater Valley
Head out on an adventure to Lightwater Valley and discover a world of rides and attractions for a fun-filled day out, ideal for families with children under 12 years.
There are new attractions for 2021.Enjoy an exciting expedition through the new Go Safari area with animal-themed rides or step aboard the Savanna Express on a journey through the African wilderness. Also new this year is Treetop Trails where families can have adventures high in the tree canopy.
As well as new rides, you can enjoy Lightwater Valley’s young family favourites including Little Dipper, Carousel, Skyrider, the Lady Bird rollercoaster, Splash Falls and many more.
