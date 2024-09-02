Here's your chance to try bowls for free as Doncaster club hosts open day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve ever fancied trying your hand at bowls, here’s your chance as a Doncaster club hosts a free open day.

Edenthorpe Community Centre will be opening its doors on September 12 for people to try their hand at indoor short mat bowls.

A spokesperson said: “We have an open day planned, where you can drop in between 10am and 2pm and try your hand at indoor bowls.

“You don't need to let us know you're coming, but it would be nice if you did - so we can plan for numbers.”

Try your hand at bowls for free in Doncaster.

The event is free and no experience or equipment is necessary - but those taking part are asked to bring flat indoor shoes.

An experienced coach will be on hand for advice and tips at the session in Cedric Road.

Phone 07388 540275 or email: [email protected] to confirm attendance at the event.

Further details are available on Facebook via ECC Thursday Bowls Group.