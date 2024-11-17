Here's when and where you can meet Father Christmas in Doncaster
And youngsters (as well as big kids) will be able to meet the big man in red and white with a number of events at the city’s historic Mansion House.
On December 12, 18 and 19, An Evening With Father Christmas will be held at the builiding in High Street.
There will be three sessions at 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.30pm, plus an additional quiet session for children with sensory requirements on December 18 at 5pm.
A spokesperson said: “A magical experience awaits when Father Christmas stops by the Mansion House for an evening of entertainment, activites, gifts and festive treats in our fairytale setting.”
Tickets are priced at £10 per child. Adults are free.
Tickets can be booked online at www.visitdoncaster.com/countdown-to-christmas
Meanwhile, Doncaster’s Christmas Cabins will return from December 7 to 23 offering lots of great gifts ideas, food and drink and more and will be situated in the area around Clock Corner.
"Come along and enjoy the festive magic,” a spokesperson said.
Then on December 23, the Frost Festival Finale will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
Taking place between 3pm and 8pm, the event is free with food and drink available to purchase.
The event will feature traditional carols and free festive entertainment besides the Christmas tree in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
Festive treats will include raides, a snow globe, children’s face painting, food and drink with The Grinch and Stitch popping by too.
