Here's an easy way to win 10 free games of bowling at Doncaster Tenpin
The school summer holidays are almost here and to celebrate, the Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with Tenpin in Doncaster to give eight lucky readers the chance to win 10 free games of bowling.
We have eight ‘Summer Passports’ to give away, entitling each
winner to 10 games of bowling, to share with family and friends.
Tenpin has just launched its Summer Passport offer, which gives people ten games of bowling for just £30, instead of the usual £80.
Summer Passports can be purchased online now, until July 19, 2019, by visiting: www.tenpin.co.uk/summer-passport. Games can then be used throughout the summer.
The centre offers bowling, arcade games, table tennis and pool tables, plus food and refreshments.
Tenpin Doncaster is in The Leisure Park, Bawtry Road, Doncaster, DN4 7NW and is open from 10am to 11pm Monday to Thursday and Sunday, and 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the following question and email it to office@freedmanbrown.com, marked Doncaster Tenpin in the subject box of the email.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
How many Tenpin bowling centres are there currently in the UK?
Is it….
45
Less than 10
One
The competition closes at 00.01am on July 11, 2019
Terms and conditions: Each winner will receive one online redemption code which they can use 10 times when booking via www.tenpin.co.uk/summer-passport . The code can be used to book more than one game per booking, until it has been redeemed 10 times. The code goes live from 16th July 2019 and can be redeemed for bookings from 22nd July 2019 to Tuesday 3rd September 2019, Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm only, subject to lane availability. No cash alternative.