Hear the call of the wild as Lion Week descends on Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is set to unleash a week of majestic manes and excitement with Lion Week, the next instalment in their summer Wildlife Discovery activities in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

From Monday, August 19 to Sunday, August 25, the centre will be lion-focused, offering a range of family-friendly activities and educational opportunities.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We're thrilled to continue our Wildlife Discovery series with Lion Week. We're confident that this event will be a roaring success, combining fun and education about these magnificent big cats.

"Visitors can explore our animal trail throughout the week, discovering fascinating lion facts on our informative boards. On Saturday, August 24, we'll host special lion-themed story time sessions and craft activities for children."

Abby Chandler celebrating Lion Week at Lakeside Village

The Lion King will be shown on Thursday 22 August, the ultimate film celebration of lions, as part of Lakeside Village's summer cinema series. The free screening will take place on 2pm and 5pm.

"Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a dedicated Lion Country, home to the Pride of Yorkshire: three specially-designed African Lion reserves, home to rescued lion Aysa and her three cubs Teddi, Emi and Santa.

“Lion Week is a great opportunity to find out more about these magnificent animals and find out about their rescue while supporting the crucial work of Yorkshire Wildlife Park,” Abby added.

Families can also enjoy the popular Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf throughout Lion Week and the rest of the summer, adding an extra element of fun to their visit.

For more information about Lion Week and other Wildlife Discovery activities at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk