Have afternoon tea with The Grinch at Doncaster hotel this Christmas
The Earl of Doncaster is hosting the event on Saturday 21 December and a spokesperson said: “Join us for an afternoon of festive fun, laughs, and a touch of mischief
“Get ready for a sneaky visit from Yhe Grinch himself—but don’t worry, he promises not to steal Christmas – we hope!
"Enjoy delightful treats, a glitzy atmosphere, and a chance to snap some unforgettable photos.
“Book your spot now and make this festive season one to remember.”
"Who says Christmas can’t be a little cheeky? See you there.”
The Grinch character originates from 1957 children’s book, How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr Seuss.
The book has been adapted many times, first as a 1966 animated TV film and was followed with a 2000 feature film starring Jim Carrey, a 2007 musical, a 2018 animated film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and a 2020 live television adaptation.
Reserve your place: https://theearlofdoncaster.wearegifted.co.uk/grinch
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.