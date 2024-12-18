Have afternoon tea with The Grinch at Doncaster hotel this Christmas

Here’s your chance to have afternoon tea with The Grinch at a Doncaster hotel this Christmas.

The Earl of Doncaster is hosting the event on Saturday 21 December and a spokesperson said: “Join us for an afternoon of festive fun, laughs, and a touch of mischief

“Get ready for a sneaky visit from Yhe Grinch himself—but don’t worry, he promises not to steal Christmas – we hope!

"Enjoy delightful treats, a glitzy atmosphere, and a chance to snap some unforgettable photos.

“Book your spot now and make this festive season one to remember.”

"Who says Christmas can’t be a little cheeky? See you there.”

The Grinch character originates from 1957 children’s book, How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr Seuss.

The book has been adapted many times, first as a 1966 animated TV film and was followed with a 2000 feature film starring Jim Carrey, a 2007 musical, a 2018 animated film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and a 2020 live television adaptation.

Reserve your place: https://theearlofdoncaster.wearegifted.co.uk/grinch