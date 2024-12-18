Have afternoon tea with The Grinch at Doncaster hotel this Christmas

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Here’s your chance to have afternoon tea with The Grinch at a Doncaster hotel this Christmas.

The Earl of Doncaster is hosting the event on Saturday 21 December and a spokesperson said: “Join us for an afternoon of festive fun, laughs, and a touch of mischief

“Get ready for a sneaky visit from Yhe Grinch himself—but don’t worry, he promises not to steal Christmas – we hope!

"Enjoy delightful treats, a glitzy atmosphere, and a chance to snap some unforgettable photos.

Enjoy afternoon tea with The Grinch in Doncaster this Christmas.

“Book your spot now and make this festive season one to remember.”

"Who says Christmas can’t be a little cheeky? See you there.”

The Grinch character originates from 1957 children’s book, How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr Seuss.

The book has been adapted many times, first as a 1966 animated TV film and was followed with a 2000 feature film starring Jim Carrey, a 2007 musical, a 2018 animated film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and a 2020 live television adaptation.

Reserve your place: https://theearlofdoncaster.wearegifted.co.uk/grinch

