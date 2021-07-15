The attraction – new last summer – has put on Friday afternoon sessions for July 16, from noon until 6pm, and is ready to welcome families looking for fun on the huge inflatable slides, inflatable climbing wall, runways, and the thrilling blast bag.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: “We know that some schools close early on the last day of term and that families are often looking for a way to celebrate the start of the summer holidays. We know that this year, like last year is going to be a bit different to the normal summer holidays, but there is still plenty of fun and adventures to be had locally.

The Aquapark is opening for the summer

“Our Aquapark fun inflatable is a very popular and welcome addition to Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre, and it is in pride of place on the lake ready to welcome families wanting to enjoy a new activity during the summer months.

“The Aquapark has increased in size for 2021 and will be operated in line with current government guidance and restrictions and booking is essential for this activity.”

As well as the Aquapark visitors can have a go at canoeing, kayaking and group open water swimming on the lake.

Sessions must be booked online and all participants must be over the age of seven, be able to swim and be over 122cm tall. A 60-minute session (including a ten minute briefing) costs £15.50 and includes wetsuit hire.

To book visit www.hatfieldoutdoor.co.uk