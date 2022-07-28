The Gurkha Welfare Trust is a British for the provision of aid to Gurkha ex-servicemen.

Gurkhas are soldiers from Nepal who are recruited into the British army and have been for he last 200 years.

The venue being offered is an enchanted barn and a replica of Hagrid’s cottage as the bridal suite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine the cake you could have

North Shire is a unique events venue near Saltburn-on-Sea, just up the coast from Whitby in North Yorkshire, and is hosting the raffle – which ends on August 28 – to raise up to £25,000 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust, to bring clean water to remote villages in Nepal.

Carol Cavendish, the Sorceress Supreme of North Shire, isn’t limiting the raffle to engaged couples as the winner can swap the wedding for a £25,000 party package instead.

Carol said: “To be honest, if people would rather just have a great weekend away with their friends and extended family, we’re just as happy to host that – we won’t be forcing the

Would this be your dream wedding?

winner down the aisle if they would rather just enjoy the reception as a party.”

All of the proceeds go to one of Carol’s favourite charities, the Gurkha Welfare Trust, whose work she has observed first-hand on a recent trip to Nepal.

For just £2 a ticket your dream wedding could become a reality, for more details or to enter, please visit https://www.northshire.co.uk