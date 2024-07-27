Guided walk to reveal secrets and history of Doncaster's long-lost Sand House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster’s unique Sand House and its tunnels may have disappeared for ever, but the clues to their former existence will be revealed in a guided walk next month.

The Sand House was carved from solid rock in the 1850s, in a small quarry just south of Doncaster city centre and was lived in for nearly 80 years.

It also had a network of tunnels connected to it, containing remarkable carvings.

Although the house was destroyed around 1938, local people still remember the tunnels, many of which survived until the 1980s.

The secrets and splendour of the Sand House will be revealed in a guided walk.

The 90-minute walking tour will be led by Richard Bell, a direct descendant of Sand House creator, Henry Senior.

With the help of old plans and historic images, Richard will show how the house developed and where it and its tunnels once lay in relation to the modern layout.

The walk will include passing directly above the Elephant and Mahout statue, which is the iconic image of the Sand House.

At the end of the tour there will be an option to visit the grave of Henry Senior in the adjacent Hyde Park Cemetery.

Tickets for this guided walk are £5 each and must be booked in advance.

Sand House books and other merchandise will also be available to buy.

All proceeds go to The Sand House Charity, which runs educational activities and projects linked to this amazing feature of Doncaster’s past.

To book tickets and for further information please visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DSLT.

What was The Sand House?

The Sand House was a prominent feature in Doncaster from the mid-1850s until the Second World War.

The walls of the mansion-sized dwelling were carved from solid sandstone by Victorian businessman Henry Senior.

As well as carving the house itself, Senior excavated into the adjacent ground and created a network of tunnels, decorated with fine and unusual carvings.

The Sand House stood less than 200 metres north-east of Balby Bridge (where the A630 crosses the East Coast Main Line railway).

The site is now occupied by a 17-storey tall block of flats named Silverwood House.